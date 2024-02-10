Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.
Mattel Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64.
Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mattel
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mattel
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.