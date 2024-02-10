Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.350-1.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mattel also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.35-1.45 EPS.

Mattel Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAT. Citigroup began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

