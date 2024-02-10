McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MCD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.22. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

