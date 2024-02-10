Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $318.96

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.96 and last traded at $318.43, with a volume of 273004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.76.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Medpace Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace
In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
