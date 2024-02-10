Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $318.96

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $318.96 and last traded at $318.43, with a volume of 273004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $308.76.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Medpace news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

