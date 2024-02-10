Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MLCO. Susquehanna began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 320.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

