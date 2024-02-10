MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,742.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,643.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,434.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,063.02 and a 52-week high of $1,800.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

