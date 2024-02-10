Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.13.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MMSI

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of MMSI opened at $79.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $62.58 and a 12 month high of $85.62.

In related news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.