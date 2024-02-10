Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.68. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $122.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.67 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.49). Meritage Hospitality Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $170.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

