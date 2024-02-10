Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,712 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 34,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.52, for a total value of $15,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,567.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 890,289 shares of company stock valued at $317,907,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $468.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $485.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.58.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

