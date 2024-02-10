Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $24.30 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 9% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.30 million and $829,873.11 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

