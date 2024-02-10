Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $60.59 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $60.59 million and approximately $452,979.26 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00005739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,020,749 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,659 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,020,749 with 22,337,659 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.73483209 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $468,011.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

