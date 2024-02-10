MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MetLife were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,875 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1,582.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth about $71,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.06.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.