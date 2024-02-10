Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $29,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,853,000. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 843.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,174.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,183.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,140.73%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.59 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann acquired 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,748.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

