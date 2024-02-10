Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.680-9.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.72-$8.12 EPS.

MAA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.52. 1,076,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $173.43.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.26.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,492,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

