Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Midland States Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ MSBIP opened at $24.80 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $27.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75.
