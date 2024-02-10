Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 4,494 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $55,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,232,000 after acquiring an additional 53,328 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

ROP opened at $550.26 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $541.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.