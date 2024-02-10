Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $49,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 12.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 742,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,143,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,751,000 after purchasing an additional 173,315 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at $3,085,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. TheStreet lowered Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 13.51 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 258.07%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

