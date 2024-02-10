Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $45.76 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of Albemarle worth $45,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Albemarle Stock Up 1.2 %
Albemarle stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALB
Albemarle Company Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Albemarle
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.