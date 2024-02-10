Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $45.76 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.23% of Albemarle worth $45,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 149.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 612,963 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 365,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,555,000 after purchasing an additional 293,758 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,797,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 10,781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,531 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Stock Up 1.2 %

Albemarle stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $293.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day moving average is $152.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.16.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

