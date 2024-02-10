Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,578 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $48,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 139.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 278,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after acquiring an additional 162,528 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 40,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCHP. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $85.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

