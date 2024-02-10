Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 529,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,257 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $39,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.3% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 34.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.76. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

