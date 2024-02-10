Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Zebra Technologies worth $47,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 102.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 97.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $253.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $340.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

