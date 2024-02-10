Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 20,760 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,760 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Blackstone worth $42,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 410,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 35,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.40. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The company has a market capitalization of $90.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.