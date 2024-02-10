Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 39,489 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,147,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,489 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.62.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE C opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

