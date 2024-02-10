Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 544,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55,011 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $50,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

3M Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MMM opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $99.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $115.62.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.51%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

