Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 566,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,104 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.38% of A. O. Smith worth $37,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $80.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.40 and a 1-year high of $82.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.94.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $205,227.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,793.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 8,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $592,614.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,760,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $939,121. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.