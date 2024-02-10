Mizuho Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $160.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CHKP. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $164.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $166.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

