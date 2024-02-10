Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOD. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

MOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $3,017,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,791,580.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,456,856 over the last quarter. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOD stock opened at $73.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.24. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $73.96.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

