Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 23.500- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 23.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.6 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.2 billion. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY24 guidance to at least $23.50 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,899. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $256.19 and a 52 week high of $391.21. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $367.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $357.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

