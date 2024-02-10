monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $238.00 at KeyCorp

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of monday.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $235.92 on Tuesday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $239.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.46.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that monday.com will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,686,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth about $131,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 577.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 761,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after acquiring an additional 649,439 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,783,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

