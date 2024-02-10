Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 900 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $58.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.