Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Deming Xiao Sells 859 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $584,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, January 10th, Deming Xiao sold 11,515 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.35, for a total value of $6,786,365.25.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $752.31 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $613.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.