Morgan Stanley Boosts M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $179.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.71.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,056,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,645,000 after purchasing an additional 595,930 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,670,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,054,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,778,000 after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,095,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,866,000 after acquiring an additional 571,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17,405.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,273,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,417,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile



M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

