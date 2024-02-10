Morgan Stanley Boosts Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target to $115.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.86.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.24 and a 200-day moving average of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $59.37 and a 52-week high of $133.77.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

