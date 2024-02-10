Morgan Stanley Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $59.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Werner Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $821.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

