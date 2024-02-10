Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 384.91 ($4.83) and last traded at GBX 390 ($4.89). 183,122 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 112,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 406 ($5.09).

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £81.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39,750.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 300.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Insider Activity at Mpac Group

In other news, insider Will Wilkins acquired 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,011.04 ($12,549.88). In other news, insider Will Wilkins acquired 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £10,011.04 ($12,549.88). Also, insider Adam Holland acquired 4,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £9,989.65 ($12,523.07). Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mpac Group

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

