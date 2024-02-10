MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.26

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.26 and last traded at $88.26, with a volume of 151 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.18.

MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $81.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:KOKU – Free Report) by 234.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,242 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Kokusai Equity ETF (KOKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. KOKU was launched on Apr 8, 2020 and is managed by Xtrackers.

