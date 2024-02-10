Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director John B. Hansen Sells 5,000 Shares

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total transaction of $246,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $887,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MLI opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on MLI shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLI

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.