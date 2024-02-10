Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.60. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $83,155.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,929,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,899,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,426,000 after buying an additional 154,896 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

