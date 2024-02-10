MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 11% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 206,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 893,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

MultiPlan Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

About MultiPlan

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MultiPlan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,901,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

