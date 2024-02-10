MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading 11% Higher

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 206,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 893,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.
MultiPlan Stock Up 1.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 74.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MultiPlan
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.