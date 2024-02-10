Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $393.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $364.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $231.65 and a 1 year high of $404.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total transaction of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Renee M. Bacon sold 7,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.51, for a total value of $2,648,277.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,033.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 110.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

