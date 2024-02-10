Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,421 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after buying an additional 1,739,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Graco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,330,000 after purchasing an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 102,901.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,042 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Graco by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,196 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

GGG opened at $88.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $66.17 and a one year high of $88.31.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,059 shares in the company, valued at $408,716.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 392 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $31,669.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,716.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,024 shares of company stock worth $2,645,923. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

