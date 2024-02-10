Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,479 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.70. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

