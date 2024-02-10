Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.15.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.6 %

TGT opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.47. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $177.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

