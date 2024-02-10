Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.23 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP opened at $550.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $541.39 and a 200 day moving average of $513.47.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

