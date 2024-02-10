Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,037 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.22.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $311.94 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.42 and a 1-year high of $313.12. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.64.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

