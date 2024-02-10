Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,504 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 13.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,090 shares of company stock worth $3,196,201. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $51.96 and a 12-month high of $98.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.