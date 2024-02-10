Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,942,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 930,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,165,000 after buying an additional 509,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,143,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $167.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.47. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $175.34.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RGA

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.