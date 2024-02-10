Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,934 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Wolfe Research started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.30.
In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,964 shares of company stock worth $9,121,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
CLH opened at $179.90 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.57 and a 1-year high of $180.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.24.
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
