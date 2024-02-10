Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 4,170 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Avient worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVNT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Avient by 40.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Patterson bought 24,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.55 per share, for a total transaction of $839,703.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.73 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

