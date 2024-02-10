Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 5,907 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $219.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.74. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,242. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

