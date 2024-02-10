Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 614 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,639 shares of company stock worth $2,769,635. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.36.

Moody’s stock opened at $405.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.17 and its 200-day moving average is $352.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $406.30.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

